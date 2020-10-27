Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Legalize It? NJ Pot Supporters First Need To Know Where To Find It On Ballot, Advocates Say
News

New Milford Planning Board CM, Fire Lieutenant Jailed On Child Porn Charges

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Angelo DeCarlo
Angelo DeCarlo Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

New Milford's Planning Board chairman was arrested at his home Tuesday morning on child porn charges.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office took Angelo DeCarlo into custody at his Princeton Street home while seizing evidence.

They charged him with distributing obscene material to a minor, sexual conduct with a child, child endangerment and viewing or possessing more than 1,000 illegal images.

DeCarlo, 55, was being processed at the Bergen County Jail around noontime, records show.

Currently a borough fire lieutenant and treasurer with NMFD Company 2, DeCarlo served as chief in 2018. He's married and has a daughter.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release further details sometime Tuesday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.