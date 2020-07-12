Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fort Lee PD: Cliffside Park Man, 69, Stabs Motorist In Parking Garage Brawl Near GWB
News

Need A Christmas Tree? Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps Has Yours

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The lot at 108 Brook Street in Dumont is open for walk-ins on the weekends. Or call to make sure you don't miss out.
The lot at 108 Brook Street in Dumont is open for walk-ins on the weekends. Or call to make sure you don't miss out. Photo Credit: DUMONT VOLUNTEER AMBULANCE CORPS

With nationwide supplies down this season, Christmas trees of various shapes and sizes have been moving quickly off the lot at the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

As of Sunday, the corps was down to its last 100 trees and a limited number of decorated wreaths.

"So we encourage you to make an appointment with us if you haven't picked out a tree yet," members said.

Available are an assortment of balsam, Douglas and Fraser firs from four to feet and seven to eight feet, as well as wreathes and grave blankets.

The parking lot next to DVAC headquarters at 108 Brook Street is open for walk-ins on the weekends.

Appointments must be made for weekday shopping, however.

"Leave a message at (201) 384-1166 and we will call you back to reserve a spot to choose a tree," the corps said, "or shop further with one of our volunteers."

"All patrons must wear masks while on the lot. We reserve the right to limit how many people are on the lot at one time so that we can maintain mitigation practices."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.