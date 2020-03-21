Murphy Signs Executive Order Closing All Non-Essential Businesses, Urges Residents To Stay Home

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday ordered non-essential retail businesses closed and directed nearly all residents to stay home.
"New Jerseyans can still take a walk outside, go buy groceries, or get take-out from a local restaurant," Murphy said after signing an executive order. "But, otherwise, STAY AT HOME."
"ALL gatherings are canceled," he added.
Only critical businesses may remain open:
- Grocery stores
- Food banks
- Pharmacies
- Medical supply stores
- Gas stations
- Banks
- Pet supply stores
- Restaurants and bars providing take-out and delivery only.
All other retail businesses must close, and all businesses must move to 100% work-from-home wherever possible, the governor said.
For a complete list of businesses allowed to remain open, go to: covid19.nj.gov .
Hospitals and health care facilities will remain open.
Essential public health, safety, and social services will remain accessible.
"This is a time for us all to come together to flatten the curve, slow, and eventually halt the spread of #COVID19," Murphy said.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.