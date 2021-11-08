Contact Us
Breaking News: 9 Charged With Stealing $1.3M Worth of Vehicles In NJ, NY, PA, CT, MA, Shipping Them Overseas
Mega Millions Lottery Player Wins $10K In Bergen County

Jon Craig
Bergen Town Center
Bergen Town Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold in Friday's Mega Millions game, NJ Lottery officials said.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $10,000 prize. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Street Corner, 220 Bergen Town Center, Paramus in Bergen County.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 10, 15, 20, 66, and 68.

The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

