Kehlani, 070 Shake Spotted At NJ's American Dream Mall

Kehlani and 070 Shake were spotted this week at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall.

The musical couple were seen riding a golf cart through the mall before “hanging ten” inside the DreamWorks Water Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the 27-year-old singer shared a video of themself happily cruising through the three-million-square-foot megamall with North Bergen's Danielle Balbuena, aka 070 Shake, by their side.

“Got my lefts this morning, sold out Radio City Music hall for tonight. No biggie,” Kehlani writes in an Instagram post that includes photos and videos of them surfing.

The star will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 10 as part of their Blue Water Road Trip Tour.

