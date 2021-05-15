Fire Blows Through Roof Of Bergenfield Restaurant

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze that ravaged a Thai restaurant in Bergenfield.

The fire at the Thai Food takeout and catering restaurant on West Church Street off Railroad Avenue broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the small structure, with no injuries reported, according to Mayor Arvin Amatorio.

Amatorio said he met with the owners and "offered the [b]orough's assistance in recovering."

Authorities were trying to officially determine the cause.

MORE: BT Fire Photos (Chris Tompkins)

