Dumont Dad Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Jerry DeMarco
John Bucci
John Bucci Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A married dad from Dumont was arrested Friday on child porn charges.

John Bucci, a 39-year-old service account manager, was taken into custody during a raid on his home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit accused Bucci of using the Internet to “view, download, possess and distribute digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on separate child porn possession and distribution charges, records show.

Musella thanked Dumont police for their assistance, as well as police from Lyndhurst and Saddle Brook and members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who all participate in the county Cyber Crimes Task Force.

