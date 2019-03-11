Dermatologist Killed In Florida Air Show Had Several North Jersey Offices

A 59-year-old dermatologist with several New Jersey offices was killed in a Florida air show.

Dr. Joseph Masessa took his final flight in his Grumman OV-1 Mohawk aircraft on Friday at the 30th Annual Stuart Air Show, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Vietnam War-era attack plane nosedived and exploded on the runway during the final preparations before the annual event.

Masessa was a New Jersey native who ran the North Jersey Dermatology Center with locations in Clifton, Kearny, Parsippany and Newfoundland. He also had offices in Toms River, Manahawkin, South Carolin and Florida.

The physician was being remembered as a seasoned pilot with a love for his cat and his plane.

