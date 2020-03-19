Bergenfield Resident, 52, Killed By Coronavirus

A 52-year-old Bergenfield resident who'd been hospitalized since being tested positive for the coronavirus last week died Thursday, officials said.

As of Thursday afternoon, state authorities said nine New Jerseyans had been killed by COVID-19. The Bergenfield resident was the eighth, officials said.

“On behalf of the Borough Council and our entire community, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family of the resident whose life was tragically taken by coronavirus,” Mayor Arvin Amatorio said.

Of eight other Bergenfield residents who tested presumptively positive, five remained hospitalized and three quarantined and recovering at home the mayor said.

Bergenfield health officials are working closely with their county and state counterparts "investigating each incident for potential community spread and working to identify anyone who has come into contact recently with someone who recorded a positive test," Amatorio said.

"These residents will be required to self quarantine to prevent further spreading of the virus, or to receive medical treatment and testing if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19," he said.

The mayor urged citizens to "stay in their homes and practice social distancing.”

For the most up-to-date borough information, he advised going to: bergenfield.com .

