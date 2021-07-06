Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice
Bergenfield Man Dies Of Apparent Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
Bergenfield police
Bergenfield police Photo Credit: BERGENFIELD PD

A Bergenfield man died of an apparent suicide at his home early Monday evening, authorities confirmed.

The 40-year-old man shot himself dead with a hollow-point in an upstairs bedroom while his wife was downstairs at their home off Prospect Avenue near the Dumont border shortly after 5:30 p.m., responders said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of a single gunshot wound, they said.

Borough police and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office responded. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

