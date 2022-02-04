Bergenfield Little League Honors Living Coaching Legend

The opening of the 2022 Bergenfield Little League season was a borough affair.

Locals flocked to the renovated Staunton Field on Saturday, April 2 for a host of games following opening ceremonies that included longtime coach and general manager Kevin Smith being awarded the 2022 Sportsman of the Year.

Smith "dedicated over 30 years coaching the youth of Bergenfield," the league wrote in a post. "For that we are very thankful."

Smith "demonstrated the highest level of sportsmanship, treating players in a fair and fun environment that enriched their Little League experience," his award says.

"You worked tirelessly for the league and raised the standard for all those around you," it says, calling Smith "a model for what a Little League volunteer should be."

Seventh-grader Vinnie Savoia played the national anthem Jimi Hendrix "Woodstock" style on a classic electric Flying V guitar.

And another coach, longtime resident Carolyn Schmelz, threw out the very first pitch.

Little League is "one of the world’s largest and most prestigious organized youth sports program" in the country, Bergenfield Little League President David DiLello noted.

His league's motto, DiLello said, is: "Do the greatest good for the greatest amount of players."

"You don't have to be an All-star to have fun," he said.

