Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Feds Charge Exiled Chinese Tycoon With $1B Fraud That Funded $26.5M Mahwah Mansion, More
News

Bergenfield Construction Worker, 52, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Julio Valencia
Julio Valencia Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A construction worker from Bergenfield was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen, authorities said.

Julio Valencia, 52, was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest on Tuesday, March 14, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He's charged with sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

The alleged actions occurred “on more than on occasion,” Musella said.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit are investigating with borough police, who initially alerted them to the allegations, he said.

to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.