New Milford Man, 80, Woman, 56, Killed In Murder-Suicide Officially ID'd

UPDATE: Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the identities of the couple found dead in a murder-suicide at a New Milford home over the weekend.

Giovanni “John” Emmolo, 80, and 56-year-old Marina Perez were found dead of gunshot wounds at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, after New Milford police were asked to do a welfare check at Emmolo's Myrtle Avenue home. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
He didn't say who fired the shots.

An apparent dispute led to an incendiary breakup between Giovanni “John” Emmolo, 80, and 56-year-old Marina Perez, multiple law enforcement and family members told Daily Voice.

Both were found dead of gunshot wounds at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, after New Milford police were asked to do a welfare check at Emmolo's Myrtle Avenue home, Musella said late Sunday afternoon, confirming a Daily Voice report.

Perez had been shot from behind, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The couple had been in a relationship that ended in an acrimonious breakup following a dispute over a home that Emmolo had apparently bought for Perez, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

He'd apparently asked her to come over before the killings, they said.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating with borough police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation -- which is collecting evidence -- and the medical examiner's office.

"Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, but the shooting appears to be an isolated incident," Musella said.

