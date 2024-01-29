Overcast 35°

MRI Tech Terrorizes People By Posing As Them Online, Mailing Letter To One: Bergen Prosecutor

An MRI tech from Hudson County terrorized a number of people, including by mailing letters to one victim’s job in Bergenfield, said authorities who arrested him on Monday.

Sarju Patel

Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY JAIL / Google Street View
Jerry DeMarco
Sarju Patel, 39, who lives at Half Moon Harbour on River Road in North Bergen, already had a criminal history that stretches back nearly two decades, records show.

This time, the Bergenfield native created social media accounts that “used vanity names in the likeness of the victims, posted photographs of the victims [and] ‘checked-in’ online at various locations associated with the victims,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

It all left them and their families “in fear of physical and/or emotional harm,” Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit raided Patel’s apartment, then took him into custody on Jan. 29, the prosecutor said.

Patel’s history includes charges that he tried to rob a gas station in New Milford – unsuccessfully -- in 2017. The disposition of that case couldn’t immediately be determined.

SEE: Bergenfield Man Tried Holding Up Gas Station, New Milford Police Charge

This time Patel is charged with stalking, cyber-harassment and harassment. He remains held in the Bergen County Jail.

