Movie Theater In Historic Building Will Become Korean BBQ Spot In Bergenfield

Meat Palace, a Korean BBQ and Hotpot restaurant, is replacing the shuttered Bergenfield Cinemas at 58 S Washington Ave., Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio announced on Facebook.

The Meat Palace name is meant to pay homage to the original Palace Theatre, which opened at the spot in the early 1920s, Amatorio said.

The new owner plans to restore and renovate the theatre as he turns it into a 260-seat restaurant, Amatorio said. Meat Palace is expected to be open by Thanksgiving, Amatorio said.

