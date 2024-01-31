Infant Ingests Cocaine At Bergenfield Home, Couple Arrested

The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following a call for help from Seminary Court, a cul-de-sac behind Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, on Monday, Jan. 29.

It was quickly determined that the infant had ingested cocaine, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Prosecutor’s detectives and Bergenfield police seized Raymond Sylvester, 55, a physical therapist who lives at the home, and Leshawnda Nixon, 33, who’s listed in criminal records as unemployed.

Both were charged with child endangerment and drug possession, Musella said.

Nixon was released on Wednesday, Jan. 31, records show.

Sylvester remained held.

