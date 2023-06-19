Gotcha! New Milford PD Sergeant Nabs Man Wanted For Englewood Domestic Violence Assault

Paul W. Cheshire, 41, was wanted by Englewood police, who'd issued a statewide alert after obtaining a warrant for his arrest late last week.

It was shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, when New Milford Police Sgt. Brian Carlino spotted Cheshire's two-door Mini Cooper with tinted windows in the parking lot of the Brookchester Shopping Center, records show.

Cheshire was seized and turned over to Englewood polie, who reported finding a knife in the vehicle during a warranted search, according to records.

Cheshire remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief, simple assault, harassment and weapons offenses.

