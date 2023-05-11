'General Hospital' Star Jacklyn Zeman, Bergenfield Native, Dies At 70

Zeman was born in Englewood and raised in Bergenfield, graduating from Bergenfield High School.

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew," Valenti wrote on Twitter." We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

Zeman joined the show in 1977, playing Spencer until 2010. She returned the show in 2013 and was in the cast until her death. According to imdb.com, she appeared in 881 episodes and was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards.

"General Hospital" fans mourned the news on social media.

"You will be so missed," said one user. "So grateful for all the years you entertained us. Bless you. Rest in Paradise."

"Thank you for almost 50 years on "General Hospital," another user wrote. "I will miss seeing Bobbie Spencer on my tv screen. My condolences to your family. Rest in Peace."

