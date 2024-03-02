'Entertainer' Who's Worked With Kids Charged With Sex Crimes In Bergen, Rockland

Andrew Villafuerte – aka “Droovy” – 33, of Airmont, NY, is charged with three separate instances of aggravated criminal sexual contact, as well as child endangerment, out of New Milford, NJ, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, March 1.

Musella, who described the defendant as an entertainer, said an investigation by his Special Victims Unit and New Milford police found that Villafuerte "had sexually assaulted a child in the past."

He didn't specify a time period.

Villafuerte remained held in the Rockland County Correctional Facility early Saturday following his arrest in Airmont three days earlier.

Authorities in Rockland charged him with two counts of "forcible fondling," among other offenses, Daily Voice has learned.

Villafuerte’s online bio describes him as a deejay and lighting designer who can play drums and percussion instruments, among others, for a company he calls Other Members Entertainment in Airmont.

It also says the 2008 Don Bosco High School graduate was a sound designer and audio engineer for musicals and dance recitals at the West Brook Middle School and borough high school in Paramus from January 2015 to March 2020.

Villafuerte was also known as “Mr. Drew” at the former Learning Experience pre-school in Montvale, where his online bio says he worked as a cook from April 2013 to September 2022.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 220-pound entertainer has also boasted of playing in several local bands in North Jersey, including Sexy Heroes, Gravity Against Us and the Front Bottoms.

Musella said his staff will look to have Villafuerte extradited to New Jersey for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

