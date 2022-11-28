Recall Issued For Popular Ice Cream Product Sold In NJ Due To Undeclared Allergens

A popular ice cream product sold throughout the region is being recalled due to reported undeclared allergens, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

Weis Markets has issued a voluntary recall of 48-ounce containers of its “Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream,” which could potentially contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens.

Officials say that anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens could run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they are consumed.

According to the FDA, the products may have been distributed in any of the nearly 200 Weis Markets stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

The containers in question say Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream and the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream (see above).

The ice cream is packaged in a container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a "sell-by date” of 11/08/23, which can be located on the bottom of the carton. Items subject to recall were produced on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported, according to the FDA.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and coconut, which was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.