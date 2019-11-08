Nightclub Opens In Lyndhurst

Bottoms up: A new nightclub has opened in Lyndhurst.
Society Liquor Lounge and Cafe opened last month on Wall Street, at the location formerly home to Whiskey Cafe.
The cafe, a concept curated by the MG Hospitality group, is a fusion of nightlife, entertainment, dining, and events.
The menu features classic American fare, custom curated cocktails, and an expansive offering of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options -- including a 3-minute pizza.
Society is open Monday through Thursday daily for breakfast, lunch and happy hour, featuring dining and drink specials.
On the weekends, Society will re-introduce the long running former Friday Happy Hour leading into a late night Latin-themed event. The club plans on hosting large entertainment events Saturday nights.
Society Liquor Lounge and Cafe, 1050 Wall St. W, Lyndhurst, 201-896-1120 ; Mondays through Thursdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sundays CLOSED.
