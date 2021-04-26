Bergen County Bar 'Barrel & Brew' Rolls Out Its Restaurant

A popular Bergen County bar has rolled out its new restaurant.

Barrel & Brew -- the liquor store and bar on River Road -- has added a full kitchen and restaurant following a three-month renovation.

"The concept of the kitchen and bar was basically creating an atmosphere and relaxed vibe while offering craft food and maintaining our craft cocktails," said owner Albert Tirado, who purchased the space in 2017 and revamped it with his father.

"Our menu is Latin inspired But we also have staple bar food."

Barrel & Brew empanadas Courtesy of Barrel & Brew

Wings from Barrel & Brew Courtesy of Barrel & Brew

Menu items include tapas such as nachos,, parmesan Brussels sprouts and coconut shrimp; salads and bowls; burgers, tacos and more.

The short rib grilled cheese and chicharron are the eatery's two best-sellers, Tirado said.

Barrel & Brew is open for lunch and dinner with live music and DJ entertainment on weekends.

Barrel & Brew Craft Bar + Kitchen, 872 River Road, New Milford, NJ

