Bar 26 Replacing Finks In Dumont

Bar 26 BBQ & Grill opened on Friday, April 26 in the space occupied by Fink's BBQ Smokehouse at 26 West Madison Avenue, in Dumont.

"Our goal is to fuse traditional barbecue with modern dining to create a delicious menu and happy atmosphere for everyone," the website says. "Come dine with us in the restaurant, grab a drink at the bar, or shoot a game of pool in our lounge! New specials are added weekly!"

Dave "Fink" Finkelstein opened Fink's in Dumont in 2012, and its sister restaurant in Suffern, NY four years later. The Dumont restaurant's closing marks an end of an era for many BBQ lovers in the area.

Fink's sent BBQ 26 well-wishes on Facebook.

