Youth Detention Worker Smuggled Cellphones, Pot Vape Pens Into Harborfields Center: Prosecutor

Marc J. Snead, of Vineland, was indicted for official misconduct on Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He is accused of bringing contraband items into the Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City where Snead was employed as a Youth Services Worker.

The investigation revealed that Snead provided juvenile residents with marijuana “vape” pens in exchange for money received electronically from the friends and family of the juvenile residents, the prosecutor said.

Those with information regarding this or other serious crimes are encouraged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at www.acpo.org/tips

