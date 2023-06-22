Woman Forced Into Prostitution In Atlantic City By NYC Pair: Police

On June 17, at 10:09 a.m., Atlantic City Police Officers Corey Treadway and Tahsin Hossain responded to a motel in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of human trafficking.

The officers spoke with an individual who reported that they believed a woman was being forced into prostitution.

The officers contacted the occupants of a motel room. After speaking with the victim, the other occupants in the room, Colin Sherwood and Jamy Mathis, were arrested, police said.

An investigation conducted by Detectives James Barrett and Alberto Valles revealed text messages between Sherwood and Mathis that indicated their involvement in prostitution, police said.

The victim was assaulted and threatened with physical harm if she refused to participate, they said.

Sherwood, 44, of New York, and Mathis, 44, of Brooklyn, were charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution, police said.

Both were sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.