Woman Caused Drug Overdose Death In South Jersey: Prosecutor

On Thursday, Aug. 3, an Atlantic County Grand Jury indicted Jacklyn Hessen on charges including first-degree Strict Liability for a Drug-Induced Death and third-degree Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation by Egg Harbor Township police and the prosecutor's office revealed that on Oct. 14, 2022, Hessen supplied 38-year-old Daniel Trocki with a lethal combination of Heroin, Fentanyl, and 4-ANPP, the prosecutor said.

It is alleged that Trocki later died as a result of ingesting these substances.

Those with information about her whereabouts or other information regarding this incident or other serious crimes please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website or by clicking on the link ACPO.Tips to provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

