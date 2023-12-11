Mostly Cloudy 46°

Winner: NJ Pick 6 Lottery Player Takes Home $20K

There was a big winner in the Thursday, Dec. 7 Pick 6 Lottery.The prize was worth $19,940.

McKee City Lukoil,

The winning numbers were 17 - 18 - 11 - 03 - 38 - 35.

The winning ticket was sold at McKee City Lukoil, 6101 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County.

