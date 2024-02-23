Wesley Briscoe, 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 21 to second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree hindering his own apprehension. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the plea in a news release on Friday, Feb. 23.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Investigators said surveillance video and witnesses confirmed Briscoe was the shooter after riding his bicycle to the boardwalk.

Briscoe was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, while walking along Atlantic Avenue. During his guilty plea hearing, Briscoe admitted to hiding his clothing to avoid being caught by police immediately after the shooting.

Prosecutors said Briscoe is expected to be sentenced to three years in state prison. He would be eligible for parole after about 30 months under the No Early Release Act and the Graves Act.

Briscoe was expected to be sentenced in April.

