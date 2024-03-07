Two Teens Arrested After Stealing Vehicle In Brigantine: Police

Jakhi Richardson, 19, of Pleasantville, and an 18-year-old from Pleasantville were arrested after a four-month investigation, Brigantine police announced in a news release on Wednesday, Mar. 6. The 18-year-old was not identified because they were charged as a juvenile since they were accused of committing crimes while under 18.

Brigantine police were called to an address on 13th Street South at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Another law enforcement agency reported that a vehicle was suspected of being involved in "criminal activity" in its jurisdiction.

An officer responded to 13th Street South and found that a vehicle had been stolen while the owners were sleeping and they hadn't yet discovered it was missing. The officer identified several surveillance cameras in the area and used video to record important details about the vehicle.

Pleasantville police recovered the vehicle later that day after it was abandoned in the city. The vehicle was returned to the owners but it was damaged and declared a total loss.

Another vehicle suspected in the theft was identified and seized as evidence in Pleasantville. Richardson and the 18-year-old were eventually arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Richardson was charged with automobile theft, burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit automobile theft, and using a juvenile in the commission of an automobile theft. The 18-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit automobile theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

The 18-year-old voluntarily surrendered at the Brigantine Police Department and was released after processing. Richardson was served his charges at the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he was being held in an unrelated case.

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft should call Brigantine police at 609-266-7414.

