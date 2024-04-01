Two Pleasantville Teens Injured In Shooting Outside Galloway Restaurant

Galloway Township police said their officers were informed by Atlantic City police about two people being treated for gunshot wounds at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. Atlantic City police said the shooting was in Galloway Township.

Galloway police responded to the hospital and learned it happened near the Hoon King Chinese Restaurant on Collins Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 31. A gun was pulled during the fight between the group and several shots were fired.

The two boys who are 17 and 16 years old were treated at AtlantiCare for non-life threatening injuries.

"It is believed that the shooting is related to a specific incident between the two groups and there is no current danger to the public," Galloway police said in a news release on Monday, Apr. 1.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Galloway police at 609-652-3705, ext. 344. You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234.

You can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

