Two Men Admit To Assaulting Atlantic County Juvenile Corrections Officers: Prosecutors

Bilal Rex, 20, of Atlantic City, and Samir Abdullah, 21, of Galloway, pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 16 to third-degree aggravated assault on a corrections employee. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced their guilty pleas in a news release.

Investigators said Rex and Abdullah assaulted two corrections officers while they were held in the Harborfields Youth Detention Center on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Prosecutors said they're recommending three-year prison sentences for Rex and Abdullah. The two men are already incarcerated due to guilty pleas in other cases.

Their sentences for the assaults of the corrections officers will run in addition to the current sentences.

