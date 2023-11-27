Fair 52°

Truck Takes Down Power Lines, Closes Route 40 In Atlantic City

A truck that had unloaded a dumpster took down power lines, closing Route 40 in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Atlantic City police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department
On Monday, Nov, 27, at about 9:30 a.m., police responded to wires across the roadway and two broken electrical poles. 

A City of Atlantic City employee was operating a roll-off truck and had offloaded a dumpster, police said.

"The driver failed to properly put down the boom before driving off," they said.

The boom caught the electrical wires, snapped the poles and pulled the wires across the roadway. 

There were no injuries reported.

Route 40 was closed in both directions for several hours while personnel worked to replace the poles and wiring. 

Exit 2 of the Atlantic City Expressway also was temporarily closed because of the crash, police said.

Anyone who has additional information is urged to call the Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.

