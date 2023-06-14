Teenager Sexually Assaulted Near South Jersey Observation Tower: Police

The assault occurred in a parked car near the Brigantine Observation Tower in Atlantic County, they said.

Thomas G. Aljian Jr. of the Manahawkin section of Stafford was charged with sexual assault of a person who is at least 13 years old but less than 16 years old and child endangerment, Brigantine police said.

An officer on patrol at 4 a.m. Saturday, June 10 saw the vehicle parked behind the tower and observed suspicious activity inside the car, Brigantine police said.

When the officer approached, the teen fled, police said. The teenager wouldn’t give his name or age when he was chased down near the Brigantine Sea Wall, police said.

Police said Aljian, the car's owner, was “sent on his way.”

Police later learned the boy’s age, police said.

Aljian turned himself in on Tuesday, June 13 and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Powderley at (609) 266-7600 ext. 270 or at jpowderley@brigantinebeachnj.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.