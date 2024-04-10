Teen Wanted In Egg Harbor Township Park Stabbing Turns Himself In To Police

Mikal Williams-Bunch, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, surrendered at Egg Harbor Township police headquarters on the evening of Tuesday, Apr. 9, a department spokesperson said. He was wanted after police responded to a stabbing at Childs-Kirk Memorial Park on Idlewood Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 29,

An 18-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to a hospital and remained there recovering from the stabbing.

Williams-Bunch is facing charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, conspiracy, endangering an injured victim, and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. He was transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

An Egg Harbor Township teen boy was arrested in the case and charged with several offenses. Police also said the teens knew each other and the stabbing "was not a random act."

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-927-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.