Suspect Tosses Loaded Gun During Foot Chase In Pleasantville: Police

On Thursday, May 19, at 2:47 p.m., Pleasantville Police Sgt. Craig Dennis was patrolling the area near West Pleasant Avenue and Main Street on foot.

Dennis attempted to stop a man, later identified as Lamar Parrish, of Pleasantville, police said.

Parrish fled from Dennis and a foot pursuit started, police said.

Parrish was apprehended by Dennis.

Dennis had observed Parrish clenching his waistband while fleeing, police said.

A check of the immediate area of flight resulted in Dennis and Officer Jeffery Beras recovering a defaced 9mm Smith and Wesson with hollow point bullets, police said.

Parrish was charged with possession of a weapon, obstruction of law, possession of hollow nose bullets, possession of a firearm by a certain person not to carry, and additional weapon offenses, police said.

Parrish was taken to Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

