Fair 66°

SHARE

Suspect Tosses Loaded Gun During Foot Chase In Pleasantville: Police

A 30-year-old suspect reportedly tossed a handgun during a police foot chase before his arrest in South Jersey authorities said.

Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Pleasantville police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On Thursday, May 19, at 2:47 p.m., Pleasantville Police Sgt. Craig Dennis was patrolling the area near West Pleasant Avenue and Main Street on foot. 

Dennis attempted to stop a man, later identified as Lamar Parrish, of Pleasantville, police said.

Parrish fled from Dennis and a foot pursuit started, police said.

Parrish was apprehended by Dennis.

Dennis had observed Parrish clenching his waistband while fleeing, police said.

A check of the immediate area of flight resulted in Dennis and Officer Jeffery Beras recovering a defaced 9mm Smith and Wesson with hollow point bullets, police said.

Parrish was charged with possession of a weapon, obstruction of law, possession of hollow nose bullets, possession of a firearm by a certain person not to carry, and additional weapon offenses, police said.

Parrish was taken to Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE