Support Rises For Jersey Shore Pharmacist Having Consistent Seizures Since 3rd Cancer Operation

John Marcheski had his first operation following his initial diagnosis in 2014, according to a GoFundMe describing him as a “friend, co-worker, son, brother, father, grandfather and husband to Katie Marcheski.”

“If you know him you know he is an intelligent pharmacist with a wonderful sense of humor,” reads the campaign, launched out of Egg Harbor Township in early May.

After his first surgery, Marcheski persevered through work, chemotherapy, and radiation for years and endured intermittent seizures, which doctors attempted to control through various medications, the campaign describes.

But when he started experiencing new symptoms in 2021, it wasn’t clear whether they were related to the seizures or his tumor.

Marcheski then underwent further testing to no avail, ultimately having to leave his career of nearly 25 years as the number of seizures exceeded 20 per day. He tragically learned that his tumor had returned and underwent his second brain surgery in March 2023 after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma, continuing to endure seizures throughout his entire treatment process.

The next month, he underwent his third brain surgery after doctors exhausted the list of other treatment options. He’s now in the process of starting clinical trials, the campaign says.

“This journey has come at the cost of many out-of-pocket expenses for them, not to mention the unknown future costs of his care,” reads the fundraiser. “Those who know Katie know she is a wonderful wife who loves John and rarely leaves his side. She is able to continue to work intermittently right now, but the future of his care is uncertain as well.”

More than $20,700 had been raised for Marcheski as of Friday, June 9.

“John and Katie are amazing people and if you have been lucky enough to have either one of them in your life then you understand the definition of loyalty and a true friend,” the campaign says.

Click here to donate.

“If Katie and John could share a message with you they would tell you," reads the campaign:

"Tomorrow is never promised, we are only given today. Tell those you love that you love them, live life to the fullest, take the vacation, eat and drink until your heart is happy, forgive and forget for life is too short to hold a grudge, and save for a rainy day, but not so much that you don’t LIVE in the now.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.