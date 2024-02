Longport police said a Mercedes sedan was stolen on the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue between 3 and 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. The suspected thieves broke into a home and took the car keys.

Two people were seen leaving the stolen car in Lyndhurst. Their identities were unknown.

Anyone with information should email Officer Alec Morelli with Longport police at morelli_alec@longportpd.org.

