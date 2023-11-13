Stabbing Victim Drops Gun In Ambulance In Atlantic City: Police

On Saturday, Nov. 11, at 5:32 a.m., patrol officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Arctic Avenues for a man reporting that he was stabbed.

Police arrived to find Marcus Martineau, 35, of Atlantic City, suffering from a stab wound, they said. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

While being transported, a handgun fell from a bag that Martineau had in his possession, police said.

Upon arrival at the medical center, the weapon was recovered and Martineau was placed in custody, police said.

Martineau was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon, police said.

Martineau was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

