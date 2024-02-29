South Jersey Woman Who Killed Boyfriend While Refusing To Go To Rehab Sentenced: Prosecutors

Tina Lewis, 35, of Mount Holly, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 29 to 10 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release. She pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Investigators said Davis and her boyfriend Craig Everett arrived at Recovery Centers for America (RCA) at Lighthouse on Atlantic Avenue in Mays Landing on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Lewis refused to enter the rehab center once the couple arrived.

As Everett tried to get Davis inside the center, Lewis got back in her vehicle from the right side and climbed into the driver's seat. Everett tried to get her out of the vehicle and he sat in the passenger seat.

Once Everett was inside, Davis drove away from RCA and turned right onto Atlantic Avenue. Everett got out of the vehicle and walked into the grass area on the road's shoulder.

Lewis's vehicle went off the road and ran over Everett. She briefly stopped before driving away from the scene.

Lewis eventually returned to RCA and said she didn't know what happened to Everett. Prosecutors said her blood alcohol level was .22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.

Everett suffered several fractures to his skull, ribs, femur, and pelvis, along with a brain bleed. He died a day later on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Prosecutors argued for a 15-year sentence for Davis, while her defense pushed for five years. Davis had no criminal history before the deadly crash.

Davis will be eligible for parole after serving about eight-and-a-half years under the No Early Release Act.

