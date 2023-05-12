South Jersey Man Sentenced For Assault, Weapons Charge: Prosecutor

Joseph Ferante, 36, of Hamilton Township, was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Ferante was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021 when police responded to a residence in Hamilton Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police located the victim who stated that Ferante had assaulted him and then fled the property.

A search of the home yielded a sawed-off shotgun that was determined to belong to Ferante, the prosecutor said.

This case was investigated by the Hamilton Township Police Department.

