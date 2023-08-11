South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Fentanyl: Prosecutor

Kevin Vaughan, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The plea agreement calls for Vaughan to serve a concurrent five years in New Jersey State prison on both counts.

On April 21, 2021, detectives from the Atlantic City Police Department along with FBI Task Force officers made a motor vehicle stop on a car Vaughan was driving based on a long-term narcotics investigation, the prosecutor said.

As Vaughan emerged from the vehicle, police observed a large bulge in his waistband, which was later identified as 1200 wax folds of fentanyl.

Vaughan was placed under arrest and provided consent for police to search his motor vehicle. Inside the vehicle, police located 72 pills of Hydrocodone, the prosecutor said.

The vehicle was towed, and Vaughan was transported to police headquarters for processing. While being booked, a search of Vaughan yielded 14 baggies of crack cocaine, the prosecutor said.

Vaughan is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15,

