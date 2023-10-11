South Jersey Man Gets Six Years For Having Exploitive Photos Of Children: Prosecutor

Hector Soto, 50, of Minotola, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for child endangerment (sexual conduct), according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He also previously pleaded guilty to possession of exploitive images of children stemming from his contact with a 13-year-old juvenile male in December 2014.

Additionally, Soto will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be required to be on parole supervision for life.

A search of Soto’s phone revealed explicit photos of the victim at the age of 13 as well as photos of other juveniles, the prosecutor said.

The initial investigation was led by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department.

