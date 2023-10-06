South Jersey Man Caught Sharing Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Mark Hacker, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 5, without incident and charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office received a referral of inappropriate images and activity associated with the defendant’s social media accounts, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information regarding serious crimes are asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

