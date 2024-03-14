The Simpson Restaurant & Bar will open at ACX1 Studios on Wednesday, May 1, according to an Instagram post from owner Wenford Simpson. The restaurant on Playground Pier will join Simpson's other location on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, across the street from the Barclays Center.

According to a news release, the restaurant will bring more than 50 jobs to Atlantic City.

"Chef Patrick's decision to open his second restaurant in New Jersey highlights the importance of Caribbean cuisine and culture in the region," the release said. "He aims to create an atmosphere that makes guests feel at a family's house, providing a welcoming experience for all."

The Brooklyn restaurant's menu features Jamaican dishes like Walkerswood pan jerk chicken, braised oxtail and butter beans, curried goat, and escovitch snapper. The Atlantic City spot will also feature seafood dishes and a full bar with premium alcohol.

According to his website, Simpson learned to cook as a child on the north coast of Jamaica in St. Ann's Parish. When he grew up, he brought his culinary talents to several resorts, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.

Simpson eventually moved to New York City and became the executive chef of Negril Restaurant. He also worked in the city at B.B. King Blues Club and Grill, and the Highland Ballroom.

Simpson said he's served about 400 celebrities, most notably former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey. He has also written a cookbook, starred in his own cooking show, and hosted a "gastronomic motivational tour."

Simpson also said he was planning to open a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida in December 2024, as well as in John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.