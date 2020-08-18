Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Schools

Pleasantville High School Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pleasantville Greyhounds Photo Credit: Pleasantville Public Schools
A letter about a student-athlete's exposure to COVID-19 was posted online Tuesday by Pleasantville Schools Supintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee Photo Credit: Pleasantville Public Schools

A high school football player from Atlantic County who practiced with his Greyhound teammates this month has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday.

Pleasantville Public Schools Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee, in an announcement to families, wrote:  "The other students who came in contact with this student have been notified."

The name of the now-quarantined football player has not been released.

Parents also received an automated cellphone call.

"The students participated in sports practice on campus during the past two weeks," Chestnut-Lee wrote.

Pleasantville students have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last possible exposure.

The district is following CDC guidelines, the superintendent said, urging anyone with questions to contact her office.

A copy of the Pleasantville Public Schools superintendent's letter can be found by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.