Pleasantville High School Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

A high school football player from Atlantic County who practiced with his Greyhound teammates this month has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday.

Pleasantville Public Schools Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee, in an announcement to families, wrote: "The other students who came in contact with this student have been notified."

The name of the now-quarantined football player has not been released.

Parents also received an automated cellphone call.

"The students participated in sports practice on campus during the past two weeks," Chestnut-Lee wrote.

Pleasantville students have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last possible exposure.

The district is following CDC guidelines, the superintendent said, urging anyone with questions to contact her office.

