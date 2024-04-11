Atlantic City police arrested 64-year-old Robert Parker on Tuesday, Apr. 9, the department said in a news release on Thursday, Apr. 11. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of high capacity magazine, and fugitive from justice.

Officers responded to a report of an unknown weapon in a bag on the first block of South Kentucky Avenue at around 2:31 p.m. Paramedics were treating Parker for a medical emergency when an EMT saw the weapon in Parker's bag.

Police found a loaded rifle and two additional magazines in the bag. They also discovered Parker had an active warrant for his arrest in Philadelphia.

Parker was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for a non-life-threatening condition. He was transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility once he was released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about Parker should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or you can send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

