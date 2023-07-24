PTO, Hockey Association Treasurer Charged With Theft In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Laurie Montgomery, 53, of Linwood was charged with two counts of Theft by Failing to Make the Required Disposition of Property Received, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation began in August 2021, when suspicions emerged from the Linwood PTO that Montgomery was misappropriating funds, the prosecutor said. Bank statements from 2017 to 2021 showed that more than $34,000 was allegedly used by Montgomery for personal use, the prosecutor said.

While investigating Montgomery’s role as PTO treasurer, detectives found a suspicious check made payable by her to the Linwood Street Hockey Association.

Further investigation into the Linwood Street Hockey Association account, of which Montgomery was also the treasurer, yielded misappropriation of funds in that account as well, the prosecutor said.

Detectives discovered an amount of more than $150,000.00 was allegedly stolen and used by Montgomery for her personal use.

