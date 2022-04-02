NJ Police Chief Sports 'Let’s Go Brandon' Gear In Facebook Post: Report

A New Jersey police chief was spotted sporting a “Let’s Go Brandon” holiday sweater in a Facebook post since removed but obtained by Daily Beast.

Hamilton Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone is seen in the photograph supposedly posted by other members of the police department from an “ugly sweater party”, on Dec. 5, according to the outlet. The sweater also features an embroidered image of former President Donald Trump.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is the so-called battle cry of Trump loyalists that came into use after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly stated the chant of "Fuck Joe Biden" was "Let's go, Brandon" at the 2021 Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

It happened during a televised interview with the driver Brandon Brown on Oct. 2, 2021, filmed immediately after he had won the race, according to a report by Slate.

The phrase has since been co-opted by conspiracy theorists who believe former President Trump was re-elected, as multiple outlets have reported.

The Mays Landing resident was only sworn in as chief in July 2019 after serving as a patrol sergeant, after-school resource officer, K-9 supervisor and lieutenant for the Hamilton Township Police Department starting in 1997, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Ciambrone is also decorated for his service, being awarded, “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2010,” the department said in the post.

Prior to his law enforcement career, Ciambrone received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Stockton College of New Jersey, according to the school’s website.

He has a master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University completed in 2012, according to Daily Beast.

