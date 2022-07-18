Contact Us
Kamala Harris Arrives In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris Photo Credit: @vp Instagram (Vice President Kamala Harris)

US Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in New Jersey.

She arrived via a pair of Air Force Twos at the Atlantic City International Airport around 10:35 a.m. Monday, July 18, NJ Advance Media reports.

Harris will discuss abortion rights at the NAACP's 113th national convention in Atlantic City, highlighting the Biden administration's work across the US.

She will then meet with nearly two dozen state legislators and local officials to discuss the Roe v. Wade overturn and abortion/reproductive rights.

