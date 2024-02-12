Police ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car Near Ventnor Plaza

Ventnor City police responded to Wellington Avenue near the Ventnor Plaza shopping center at around 6:25 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. The department announced the crash details in a news release on Monday, Feb. 12.

Investigators said 81-year-old Vincent Carulli of Ventnor City was crossing the road near Little Rock Avenue and did not use a crosswalk. He was hit by a car heading east that was driven by a 64-year-old man from Ventnor City.

Carulli was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash closed down the road for more than three hours.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ventnor City Police Department at 609-822-2101.

